Disappearing Sun

For about two minutes on the afternoon of August 21, the sky over Nashville will turn almost as dark as night. Ditto Casper, Wyoming; Columbia, South Carolina, and the southern suburbs of St. Louis. They will be darkened by one of nature’s most spectacular events: a total solar eclipse. It may be the most-watched eclipse in history.The eclipse takes place as the new Moon passes directly between Earth and the Sun. By an astronomical coincidence, the Moon and Sun appear almost exactly the same size in Earth’s sky, allowing the Moon to completely cover the Sun. The sky will turn dark, and the Sun’s hot but faint outer atmosphere, the corona, will shine like silver tendrils around the intervening lunar disk.We have full coverage of the eclipse in our special web section:IntroductionAn overview of the eclipseSafety FirstHow to enjoy the eclipse without damaging your eyesWhere to WatchInformation on the eclipse pathCapturing the EclipseTips on photographing the eclipseEclipse ScienceHow the Moon and Sun align to create a total solar eclipseAdditional ResourcesListings of eclipse events, where to watch video, where to get eclipse glasses, and more