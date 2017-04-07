Violent Starbirth

A violent explosion erupts from a newborn star in this view of the Orion Nebula. The image combines an optical view of the nebula (background) with a millimeter-wave view from ALMA, an array of radio dishes in Chile. The millimeter observations are coded so that the fastest streams of debris are shown in blue, with the slowest streams in red. The explosion took place about 500 years ago as seen from Earth. The image shows that starbirth can be a turbulent, violent process. [ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/J. Bally/H. Drass et al.]