Star Globe

This Hubble Space Telescope view shows the core of 47 Tucanae, a globular cluster in the southern constellation Tucana, the toucan. The cluster is about 15,000 light-years away, and contains hundreds of thousands of stars. One of its residents is a possible binary containing a black hole and a white dwarf, which is the "corpse" of a once-normal star like the Sun. The two are so close together that the black hole appears to be stealing material from the surface of the white dwarf. [NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage (STScI/AURA)/Hubble Collaboration]