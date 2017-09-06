You are here
Solar Storm
Featured on September 6, 2017
A powerful solar flare erupted on the Sun on September 6 (starburst at lower right of center, viewed by Solar Dynamics Observatory), accompanied by an outburst of charged particles known as a coronal mass ejection. Solar scientists say it was the most powerful flare in more than a decade. It has disrupted some forms of radio communications in the northern hemisphere, and could produce bright auroral displays in a few days. [NASA/SDO]
- ‹ Previous
- Next ›