Astronomers will pay special attention to the Sun's hot outer atmosphere, the corona, during Monday's solar eclipse. It will form a silvery halo around the intervening Moon. The corona is millions of degrees hotter than the Sun's surface, but astronomers are not yet certain what heats it. They will be watching the eclipse from the ground and from aircraft to try to gather clues about this solar mystery. [Luc Viatour]

