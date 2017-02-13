Sailing Through the Galaxies

A map of many galaxies spread across the sky reveals a concentration of them in the constellation Vela, the sail. Known as the Vela Supercluster (VSC in this image), it may contain tens of thousands of galaxies spread across hundreds of millions of light-years of space. The supercluster was discovered only recently, in part because some of it is hidden behind the Milky Way galaxy (dark band across the middle of the image). [Thomas Jarrett/UTC]