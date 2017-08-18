Safety First!

The August 21 solar eclipse will be one of nature's grandest spectacles. But it requires special protection for safe viewing, such as special eclipse glasses (shown) or dark welder's glass (No. 14 or darker). Sunshades, exposed photographic film, and other makeshift solutions do NOT provide adequate protection for viewing the partial phases of the eclipse. The only time it's safe to view the eclipse without protection is during totality, when the Moon completely covers the solar disk. [Jay Pasachoff]