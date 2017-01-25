Plowing Through the Galaxy

Alpha Camelopardalis, a giant star in the northern constellation Camelopardalis, the giraffe, rams through the galaxy in this false-color image from WISE, an infrared space telescope. The star blows a thick, strong wind of charged particles into space. The wind collides with clouds of gas around the star, forming a bow shock (the red arc) like that of a ship speeding through the ocean. The shock wave spans several light-years. [NASA/JPL/Caltech/WISE]