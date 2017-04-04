You are here

Looking for Darkness

Featured on April 4, 2017

A supermassive black hole four million times the mass of the Sun inhabits the center of this bright swirl of stars, gas, and dust at the heart of the Milky Way galaxy. The black hole is so small, though, that it has not yet been seen directly, even in this image, which combines views from several large space telescopes. But a new project is combining the power of many telescopes to try to resolve the black hole. [NASA/JPL-Caltech/ESA/CXC/STScI]

Event Horizon Telescope

A swirl of stars at the center of the Milky Way contains a supermassive black hole