Ceres, the largest resident of the asteroid belt, consists of a layers, as determined by the orbiting Dawn spacecraft. The core consists of metal and rock. Outside that is a layer of water and ice, topped by a crust of rock and dirt. Some of the water may periodically gush to the surface, where it vaporizes into space, leaving behind bright mineral deposits. [NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA]