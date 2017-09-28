Four-Member Sextet

This small, tight cluster of galaxies is known as Seyfert's Sextet. The title is a bit misleading, though, because the face-on spiral near the center is the image is in the background, far away from the others, and the galaxy-looking slash of light at lower right is actually a tail of stars pulled from one galaxy by gravitational interactions with the others. So the sextet is really a quartet plus one interloper. Seyfert's Sextet is about 200 million light-years away, and was named for astronomer Carl Seyfert, who discovered it. [NASA]