A brilliant meteor streaked across part of the United States on the evening of October 9, 1992, with a small chunk of it smashing into a parked car in Peekskill, New York. Because it was a Friday night, it was viewed by thousands of fans at high school football games. Their reports, along with videos shot by at least 16 people, helped scientists trace the disintegrating space rock's path (shown here). [Meteorite Action]